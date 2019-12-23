CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER EXTENDS CONGRATULATIONS FOR HANUKKAH TO THE JEWISH COMMUNITY

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations for the Hanukkah Jewish holiday, to the members of the Jewish community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

“It is a great pleasure for me to warmly congratulate to all the members of the Jewish community in Serbia Hanukkah, the great feast of the Light, which celebrates the restoration of the temple in Jerusalem all over the world. I wish you to spend this joyful holiday in happiness and peace, surrounded by your loved ones and giving presents to each other. I hope that the warmth and light with which the Hanukkah candles will light every home will also inspire all of us to be wholeheartedly committed to a better and more tolerant society”, said Crown Prince Alexander in his congratulations.

His Royal Highness sent a letter to H.E. Mrs. Alona Fisher-Kamm, the Ambassador of Israel to Serbia, Mr. Isaac Asiel, Chief Rabbi of Serbia, Mr. Robert Sabados, President of the Association of the Jewish Communities in Serbia, Mr. Arije Livne, President of the Jewish Community Banja Luka, and other prominent representatives of the Jewish community.