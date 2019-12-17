HRH CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE AWARDED “AMBASSADOR OF GOOD SERVICE” ORDER

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended a Gala Dinner for hoteliers and their friends at the Crown Plaza Hotel. Under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia, organized by the most prestigious Serbian magazine for contemporary hotel and tourism industry “Tourist World”, and in cooperation with Singidunum University, exclusive awards “Ambassador of Good Service” were presented. The award was established by the “Tourist World” Editorial Board with the idea that good practice examples encourage others to make positive changes.

The Order “Ambassador of Good Service” for 2019, by decision of the jury, was awarded to HRH Crown Princess Katherine with the explanation that the Crown Princess is not only one of the greatest Serbian benefactors, who does not relent in her care and strong support for children, the sick and infirm, but also one of the biggest promoters of Serbia around the world, a promoter of true values, who inspires and motivates many to visit Serbia and discover all her beauties and blessings. In front of a large audience, the Order was handed to Her Royal Highness by Prof. Slobodan Unkovic.

Her Royal Highness addressed the present and warmly thanked the organizers for such a significant award, which was awarded in the previous years to Novak Djokovic, Prof. Slobodan Unkovic and Miroljub Aleksic, with special thanks to the director and founder of the “Tourist World” magazine, Ms. Ljiljana Rebronja: ”Ever since I came to Serbia eighteen years ago, I have dedicated my life to the progress and development of our country and its overall prosperity and reputation in the world. Serbia has great growth in tourism every year, which indicates that we have an interesting offer for the international market. For eighteen years now, the Royal Compound has been welcoming tourists to the Royal and White Palace, and this number is increases every year. What makes us especially happy is the initiative to open the doors of the Royal Compound even more, to structure the offer of products and services, so that it resembles the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna in the years ahead. We have launched an initiative to establish the Royal Tourism Board, which will be made up of the most eminent names from Serbia and abroad. They will contribute with their knowledge, skills and contacts to making Belgrade and Serbia another internationally recognized attraction”.

The event was also attended by Mr Miroslav Knezevic, Secretary of the State at the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs Renata Pindzo, Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Prof. Slobodan Cerovic, Dean of Singidunum University and many other representatives of tourist facilities and offers of Serbia.