HRH PRINCESS KATHERINE VISITED HOME FOR THE ELDERLY PEOPLE VOZDOVAC

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine visited Vozdovac Home, part of the Gerontological Center Belgrade. The Crown Princess often points out that the elderly deserve good care and attention, and that we should not forget to share a warm smile and conversation with those to whom it means most.

The Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation has helped this Home providing it with hospital beds, mattresses and linens, bedside tables and living room furniture to make the stay at it as pleasant as possible. Director of the Gerontological Center Belgrade, Dr. Srdjan Dimitrijevic, Head of Vozdovac Home, the staff and all users of the Vozdovac Home services thanked Crown Princess Katherine for her visit.