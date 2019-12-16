Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine open the exhibition “Knightly King Alexander I and His Army in Fine Arts”, which will remain open until December 27.

The Knightly King Alexander I is remembered in Serbian history of the Serbian as the greatest Commander in Chief, who shared the destiny of his soldiers during the most difficult and most glorious moments of our history and who led them on their way to the country’s liberation in the Great War.

True to his war comrades and their journey from Golgotha ​​to glory, King Alexander I decided to perpetuate and preserve it with works of art, which he commissioned for the Royal Family’s private collection and paid for it from his own personal funds.

Crown Prince Alexander stated in his speech: “At the age of only 25, my grandfather became the commander in chief of the army of the Kingdom of Serbia. He shared all misery and suffering with his comrades in arms, always on the front line and he never forgot about his comrades, even when the wars were over, he used to visit and help them. I remember browsing through old photo albums as a child and finding very few of the photos of my grandfather not wearing his uniform. Truly bonded with his war comrades, he decided to preserve memories of them in the works of art. For the private collection of the Royal family he commissioned the works from the most prominent artists and paid for them by his own money”.

King Alexander created his own private art collection, which included paintings with military motifs and his portraits, almost always wearing his uniform. George Scott, Vasa Eskicevic, Paja Jovanovic, Kosta Josipovic and Spiro Bocaric in their works preserved the memory of the days of pride, along with the depiction of the creation and modernization of the army during the reign of King Alexander I in the 1920s and 1930s.

The exhibition “Knightly King Alexander I and His Army in Fine Arts” at the Royal Palace will be open to visitors on weekdays until December 27, at 11:00 am and at 2:00 pm, with the prior announcement to the Office of HRH Crown Prince Alexander by phone 011/306-4000 or by e-mail: kancelarija@dvor.rs.