PRINCESS KATHERINE FOUNDATION OPEN TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS CHARITY BAZAAR

Princess Katherine Foundation officially opened the traditional Christmas Charity Bazaar of handicrafts of refugee women from the former Yugoslavia and beyond, socially vulnerable women, and children with special needs at the “Delta City” shopping mall in Belgrade. Total revenue from the sale of the handicrafts is intended to help these vulnerable groups.

The opening of the Charity Bazaar was attended by Mr. Vladimir Cucic, Commissioner for Refugees and Migration, representatives of the diplomatic corps of Morocco, Egypt, Iran, Georgia, Mexico, Pakistan, Iraq, members of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown and Mrs Beatrise Grozdanic.

Member of the Privy Council, Mr Dusan Babac read a Princess Katherine greeting letter in which she stated: “Some of these women left their homes and bravely started a life away from their homeland. With their skills, they managed to support their families in the most difficult times. I am fortunate because special needs children are also present here with their works. I wish everyone a lot of success and thank you for your great support”.

Princess Katherine Foundation have been organizing Charity Christmas and Easter Bazaars for many years to help displaced persons, refugees and socially vulnerable people who support their families by selling these beautiful handicrafts. More than 30 exhibitors from all over Serbia will participate at this year’s Bazaar. The Crown Princess Katherine Foundation is grateful for the kindness and hospitality of the management of Delta City shopping mall.

Christmas Bazaar of the handicrafts will be open today until 10:00 pm and tomorrow from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at “Delta City” shopping mall.