ROYAL COUPLE ATTEND CHARITY DINNER IN HONOUR OF 2nd “DR NANETTE KASS WENGER” CONFERENCE

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended a charity dinner last night at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in honor of 2nd “Dr. Nanette Kass Wenger” International Conference on Cardiovascular Disease in Women. Dr. Nanette Wenger is one of the most renowned cardiologists in the world, who is credited with treating women’s cardiovascular problems differently than men’s.

The conference is endorsed by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Serbia, the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts, the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Belgrade, the Clinical Center of Serbia, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association and co-organized by the THEMIS Foundation and the Cabinet of the Minister Responsible for Demography and Population Policy of the Republic of Serbia, under the patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Crown Princess Katherine thanked Dr. Parapid for organizing the event and emphasized in her speech: “Cardiovascular disease in women is the leading cause of death, although most women believe it is breast cancer. Serbia is blessed to have doctors trained worldwide, such as Dr. Parapid, who returned to help our country. a healthy population comes from healthy families only, and we all know that healthy habits of children come from their mothers. Without healthy women, there is not a healthy population. Dr. Nanette Kass Wenger, who is a pioneer in the field of cardiovascular care for women is with us today and I cannot thank her enough for the opportunity and privilege to join forces with the Themis Foundation, to improve healthcare of all women in Serbia through raising awareness, as the Go Red For Women campaign took place in the United States”.

Crown Princess Katherine is especially proud of the collaboration she has made with Dr. Wenger, on the occasion of the 11th Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference at which Dr. Wenger participated as one of the lecturers.