THANKS TO THE ROYAL COUPLE AND SERBIAN PEOPLE IN NIAGARA FALLS, SERBIAN HEALTH SYSTEM WILL RECEIVE DEFIBRILLATORS

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine were the guests of honour at a charity event in Niagara Falls, Canada to raise funds for defibrillators for hospitals in Serbia.

The much needed defibrillators are an important step in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The Charity dinner “Let our hearts beat together in support of procuring urgently needed defibrillators for hospitals throughout Serbia” was organized by the Yerich Family of Niagara Falls along with the board of directors of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization Canada, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The evening took place in the family residence of Mr. Michael and Mrs. Milena Yerich, overlooking the scenic Niagara River. The event was sponsored by the Skylon Tower and Holiday Inn of Niagara Falls, Ontario Canada.

Their Royal Highnesses among others were in the company of the General Consul of the Republic of Serbia Mr. Vasilije Petkovic along with his wife Mrs. Dragana Petkovic, the Honorable Lieutenant Colonel Nancy Siew and her husband Mr. Ivor Ladd. Also in attendance were Mr. Nicola Swan and Mr. John and Mrs. Lana Vujicic.

The following day Sunday October 27th, 2019 Their Royal Highnesses attended the celebration of the 85th celebratory year of the existence of the Circle of Serbian Sisters – Queen Maria at the St. Nicolas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral on Nash Road in Hamilton, Ontario. The circle of Serbian sisters was established in 1934 in honour of Her Majesty Queen Maria, wife of King Aleksandar I Karadjordjevic grandmother of Crown Prince Alexander. This was the first Circle of sisters to be sworn in in Canada 95 years ago. The event was organized by the President of the sisters Mrs. Nada Knezevic and Treasurer Mrs. Rose Loncar, as well as the President of the church Mr. Miroslav Cucuz who along with all the sisters worked very hard to make the event such a great success.