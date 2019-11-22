ULUS AWARDED THEIR ROYAL HIGHNESSES PLAQUE FOR CONTRIBUTION AND SUPPORT TO ART AND CULTURE IN SERBIA

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended the celebration of the centenary of the Association of Fine Artists of Serbia (ULUS), at the Art Pavilion “Cvijeta Zuzorić”. On this occasion, at the decision of the Board of Directors of ULUS, Their Royal Highnesses were presented with a plaque in gratitude for their contribution and support to the fine arts and culture in Serbia.

The Chairman of the ULUS Board, prof. Lazovic handed the plaque to the Crown Prince, after which the Crown Prince addressed the audience and spoke about the unjust attacks against his family in the past period: “Arts and Culture are important to a country because it preserves heritage and that it gives a medium for artistic expression. Allow me to take these opportunity to express myself in of you dear artists. I must stress the need for providence is vital. Some people have been wrongly grumbling without reason. My duty as the grandson King Alexander the First who is direct in line is to protect what he bought with his private funds. The Nazis and dictatorship stole the King’s personal art and now it is our duty to piece everything to together using providence and reason.That is justice.The cooperation and friendship with the Ministry of Culture is excellent in that a working group commission was established to go over paintings in the National Museum and the Royal Compound”.